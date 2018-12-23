Increase validity period of e-Visa to 10 years: Niti Aayog

Government think tank Niti Aayog has proposed that the validity period of e-Visas be increased to 10 years and the number of annual visits for those on e-medical visa be enhanced to attract more tourists in the country. The validity of e-Visa (except e-Conference visa) is 60 days from the date of arrival in India. In case of e-Conference visa, the validity is 30 days. Double entry is permitted on e-Tourist visa and e-Business visa. Triple entry is permitted on e-Medical visa and e-Medical Attendant visa. Only single entry is permitted on e-Conference visa.

e-Visa can be availed for a maximum of three times in a calendar year i.e., between January to December.

In its report 'The Strategy for New India @ 75', Niti Aayog has said that despite the introduction of an e-Visa facility, visitors find the process of applying for a visa still cumbersome.

"Increase e-Visa awareness globally by launching an information campaign through our consulates abroad. It is also necessary to launch an e-Visa regime to attract clientele from the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) market. To attract repeat visitors, the validity period of e-Visas may be increased to 10 years," the report said.

It has also suggested that the number of annual visits allowed under an e-Medical visa be enhanced. Currently, e-Medical visa holders are allowed three repeat visits during their one-year visa period.

"This may not be sufficient for patients who require follow-up/ post-operative care," the report stated, adding India should increase the number of persons accompanying those with e-medical visa from the current two to four under the same visa, as has been done in countries like Malaysia.