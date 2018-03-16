Increase in allocation to agricultural sector will give boost to farm sector: Telangana CM

The increase in allocations to agriculture in the state budget would give a boost to the farm sector on which majority of people are dependent, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday.

"The CM has expressed his happiness over greater allocations for the agriculture sector on which a great majority of people are dependent."

"More allocations for the irrigation projects, crop investment support scheme, power subsidies would help successfully implement the programmes aimed at developing the farm sector in a big way," a release from Rao’s office said.

Finance Minister E Rajender presented the last full budget of the government for 2018-19 today with a total outlay of Rs 1,74,453. 84 crore. Agriculture and irrigation got the lion’s share of allocations.

Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council (Congress) Mohammed Ali Shabbir alleged that the TRS government never spent the amount declared in the budget.

"Last year, though it announced a budget of Rs 1,49,646 crore, the government spent 1,08,000 crore during the year and rest were allowed to lapse," he said.

During the current year a budget of Rs.1,74,453 crore has been presented but it was likely that more than 40 per cent of the same would be unspent, he claimed.

State BJP president and MLA K Laxman alleged that the TRS government betrayed farmers by not making a mention of Minimum Support Price.

The TRS government has not said anything about reviving industries like Sirpur paper mill and Nizam Sugars on which many workers are dependent, he alleged.