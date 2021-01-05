Income Tax Returns 2021: Key deadlines you should know

A broker looks at a computer screen as he talks on a phone at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 3, 2012. India shares fell on Monday, retreating from a 19-month high, as recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank were hit by profit-taking on worries over the parliament's impending vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS) - RTR3B5QH

A list of all the important tax-related deadlines 'e-calendar' has been issued for the year 2021 by the income tax department. 'Honoring the honest' under which this calendar is designed.

"Welcome to a new era where tax system is becoming seamless, faceless and paperless. Every taxpayer is a nation builder. "Here is a calendar to make your tax journey simpler and easier", the income tax department wrote in an email sent to the taxpayers.

The income tax department has extended the due date for filing income tax returns to January 10, 2021 from December 31, 2020.

Deadline for what Date Extended due date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for Taxpayers not requiring Audit January 10 Date for furnishing various audit reports under the Income-tax Act January 15 Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 January 15 Quarterly TCS certificate in respect of tax collected for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 January 30 Last Date for making Declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme January 31 Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 January 31 Extended Due Date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for taxpayers requiring audit February 15 Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 February 15 Fourth instalment of advance tax for the AY 2021-22 March 15

Last date for filing belated or revised return of income for AY 2020-21 March 31 Quarterly statements of TDS/TCS Deposited for Q1 & Q2 of FY 2020-21 March 31 Last date for payment under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme without additional levy March 31 Last date for Linking Aadhaar with PAN March 31 Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 May 15 Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 May 31 Due date for furnishing of statement of financial transaction u/s 285BA in respect of FY 2020-21 May 31 First instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23 June 15 TDS Certificate-Form 16 to employees (in respect of salary paid) for AY 2021-22 June 15 Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 June 15

Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 July 15 Quarterly TCS certificate for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 July 30 Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 July 31 ITR for AY 2021-22 for all assessees other than (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee who is liable to get his accounts audited or (c) assessee who has entered into an international or specified domestic transaction July 31 Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 August 15 Second instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23 September 15 Audit Report for AY 2021-22 in case of assessee who has not entered into an international or specified domestic transaction September 30 Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 October 15 Quarterly TCS certificate for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 October 30 Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 October 31