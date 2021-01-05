MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Income Tax Returns 2021: Key deadlines you should know

"Welcome to a new era where tax system is becoming seamless, faceless and paperless. Every taxpayer is a nation builder. "Here is a calendar to make your tax journey simpler and easier", the income tax department wrote in an email sent to the taxpayers.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
A broker looks at a computer screen as he talks on a phone at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 3, 2012. India shares fell on Monday, retreating from a 19-month high, as recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank were hit by profit-taking on worries over the parliament's impending vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS) - RTR3B5QH

A broker looks at a computer screen as he talks on a phone at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 3, 2012. India shares fell on Monday, retreating from a 19-month high, as recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank were hit by profit-taking on worries over the parliament's impending vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS) - RTR3B5QH

A list of all the important tax-related deadlines 'e-calendar' has been issued for the year 2021 by the income tax department. 'Honoring the honest' under which this calendar is designed.

"Welcome to a new era where tax system is becoming seamless, faceless and paperless. Every taxpayer is a nation builder. "Here is a calendar to make your tax journey simpler and easier", the income tax department wrote in an email sent to the taxpayers.

The income tax department has extended the due date for filing income tax returns to January 10, 2021 from December 31, 2020.

Important dates you should know from income tax perspective in 2021:
Deadline for whatDate
Extended due date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for Taxpayers not requiring AuditJanuary 10
Date for furnishing various audit reports under the Income-tax ActJanuary 15
Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020January 15
Quarterly TCS certificate in respect of tax collected for the quarter ending December 31, 2020January 30
Last Date for making Declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas SchemeJanuary 31
Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020January 31
Extended Due Date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for taxpayers requiring auditFebruary 15
Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending December 31, 2020February 15
Fourth instalment of advance tax for the AY 2021-22March 15
Last date for filing belated or revised return of income for AY 2020-21March 31
Quarterly statements of TDS/TCS Deposited for Q1 & Q2 of FY 2020-21March 31
Last date for payment under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme without additional levyMarch 31
Last date for Linking Aadhaar with PANMarch 31
Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021May 15
Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021May 31
Due date for furnishing of statement of financial transaction u/s 285BA in respect of FY 2020-21May 31
First instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23June 15
TDS Certificate-Form 16 to employees (in respect of salary paid) for AY 2021-22June 15
Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending March 31, 2021June 15
Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021July 15
Quarterly TCS certificate for the quarter ending June 30, 2021July 30
Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021July 31
 ITR for AY 2021-22 for all assessees other than (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee who is liable to get his accounts audited or (c) assessee who has entered into an international or specified domestic transactionJuly 31
Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending June 30, 2021August 15
Second instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23September 15
Audit Report for AY 2021-22 in case of assessee who has not entered into an international or specified domestic transactionSeptember 30
Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021October 15
Quarterly TCS certificate for the quarter ending September 30, 2021October 30
Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021October 31
ITR for AY 2021-22 for assessees (not having an international or specified domestic transaction) who is (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee whose books are required to be auditedOctober 31
Audit report for AY 2021-22 in respect of assessee having an International or specified domestic transactionOctober 31
Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending September 30, 2021November 15
ITR for AY 2021-22 in respect of assessee having an international or specified domestic transactionNovember 30
Third instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23December 15
 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #India #personal finance
first published: Jan 5, 2021 11:58 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.