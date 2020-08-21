Income Tax refunds worth Rs 88,652 crore issued to 24.64 lakh taxpayers

The Income Tax department on August 21 said that it has issued refunds worth Rs 88,652 crore to more than 24 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal. The number includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 28,180 crore issued to over 23.05 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 60,472 crore to over 1.58 lakh taxpayers during this period.



The CBDT is the apex decision-making body in direct tax matters, administers personal income tax and corporate tax.

The Ministry of Finance in April said that plans to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, immediately. The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles during COVID-19 pandemic and to that end has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

The Centre, on July 29, extended the deadline for filing of original and revised income tax (I-T) returns for FY19 till September 30. The two-month extension – the third such given for the fiscal – comes as the government looks to mitigate taxpayers’ “hardships” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from July 31 to September 30, 2020,” the I-T Department said in a tweet.

Earlier in March, the date was extended to June 30 from March 31, and in June till July 31.