Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.32 lakh crore issued to 39.75 lakh taxpayers

This include Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 35,123 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 97,677 crore during this period.

PTI

The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.32 lakh crore to over 39 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This include Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 35,123 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 97,677 crore during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,32,800 crore to more than 39.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1,2020 to November 10,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 35,123 crore have been issued in 37,81,599 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 97,677 crore have been issued in 1,93,813 cases," the I-T department tweeted.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #Economy #India

