Income Tax dept issues I-T refund worth Rs 47,318 crore: CBDT

(Representative Image: Pixabay)

The Central Board of Direct taxes (CBDT) on August 14 informed that it has issued refunds of over Rs 47,318 crore to more than 22.61 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 47,318 crore to more than 22.61 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 14,241 crore have been issued in 21,38,375 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 33,078 crore have been issued in 1,22,511 cases," income tax department said from its official twitter handle.



CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 47,318 crore to more than 22.61 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 09th August, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 14,241 crore have been issued in 21,38,375 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 33,078 crore have been issued in 1,22,511 cases.

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 14, 2021

IT department would refund the excess interest and late fee paid by taxpayers due to software error while filing ITR for 2020-21. However, the income tax department informed that error in software has been rectified and no such error will happen again says an earlier PTI report on August 12.

"Taxpayers have been advised to use the latest version of the ITR preparation software or file online. If, by any chance, someone has already submitted the ITR with such incorrect interest or late fee, the same will be correctly calculated while processing at CPC-ITR and the excess amount paid, if any, will be refunded in the normal course," the income tax department said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In the meantime, the IT department has extended the last date for filing ITR for last financial year has been extended till September 30, 2021, from July 31 to give taxpayers compliance relief during the pandemic.