Income tax department urge taxpayers to file ITR soon; check important dates

The income tax department has extended the dates filing income tax returns for the financial year of 2019-20 till December 31 to ease the burden on people in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.



More than 4.23 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 27th of December, 2020.

Have you filed yours?

If not filed as yet, don't wait. File your #ITR for AY 2020-21 TODAY!

Visit https://t.co/EGL31K6szN for details.#ITR#AajHiFileKaropic.twitter.com/fbxXDYnZjH

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 28, 2020

To simplify the tax-filing process for assesses, amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Income Tax Department had extended the due date for filing the ITR.

Here are the key dates to remember by the taxpayers for filing ITR:

- January 31, 2021 is the due date for furnishing the income tax returns for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited.

-December 31, 2020 is the due date for furnishing various audit reports under the Act, including the tax audit report and report in respect of international or specified domestic transactions.

-January 31, 2021 is the due date for the small taxpayers, or income tax assessees with tax liability up to Rs 1 lakh.

