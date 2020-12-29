MARKET NEWS

Income tax department urge taxpayers to file ITR soon; check important dates

To simplify the tax-filing process for assesses amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Income Tax Department extended the due date for filing the ITR.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 09:31 AM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The income tax department has extended the dates filing income tax returns for the financial year of 2019-20 till December 31 to ease the burden on people in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As the last date is approaching to file ITR, the Income Tax department on December 28, 2020 tweeted from its official twitter handle that "More than 4.23 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 27th of December, 2020. Have you filed yours? If not filed as yet, don't wait. File your #ITR for AY 2020-21 TODAY!".

To simplify the tax-filing process for assesses, amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Income Tax Department had extended the due date for filing the ITR.

Here are the key dates to remember by the taxpayers for filing ITR:

- January 31, 2021 is the due date for furnishing the income tax returns for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited.

-December 31, 2020 is the due date for furnishing various audit reports under the Act, including the tax audit report and report in respect of international or specified domestic transactions.

-January 31, 2021 is the due date for the small taxpayers, or income tax assessees with tax liability up to Rs 1 lakh.

4.23 crore ITRs filed for AY 2020-21 till December 27

Over 4.23 crore taxpayers have filed their Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2020-21 (fiscal year 2019-20) till December 27, the Income Tax department said on Monday.

"More than 4.23 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 27th of December, 2020. Have you filed yours? If not filed as yet, don''t wait. File your #ITR for AY 2020-21 TODAY!," the Income Tax department tweeted.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #India #personal finance
first published: Dec 29, 2020 09:31 am

