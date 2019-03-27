App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Income scheme will be rolled out in phases: P Chidambaram

Addressing a press conference here, the former Finance Minister said 'enough' economists and experts in the subject had been consulted and they broadly agreed that India has the capacity to implement the scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress party's minimum income guarantee scheme will be rolled out in phases and the five crore beneficiary families will be covered in phases,

senior leader P Chidambaram said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Finance Minister said 'enough' economists and experts in the subject had been consulted and they broadly agreed that India has the capacity to implement the scheme.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has said the implementation of the scheme is possible, Chidambaram added.

"Our calculation shows that it will not cross 2 percent of the GDP, it will be 1.8 per cent of the GDP at any given point of time," he said.

related news

"The scheme will rolled out in phases and we will cover the five crore families in phases," he said.

The senior party leader said the scheme has to be tested in the field and then rolled out. An expert committee will be set up for its implementation and it will design the scheme at every stage and "we will consult the committee before we move to the next stage," he said.

There is enough data to identify the five crore families, Chidambaram said. When the 100 days employment scheme (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) was implemented in 2009, BJP leader Arun Jaitley had said it was not possible to implement the scheme.

Jaitley, however, forgot to say that doubling income for the farmers was not possible when Modi announced it, he said.

"I don't wish to reply to anyone who criticises a programme intended to wipe out poverty," he said answering a question on criticism of the scheme. "MNREGA eradicated hunger income scheme will root out poverty."

The Congress alone cannot be blamed for not eradicating poverty, he said adding the party had taken several measures to root it out and succeeded in several of them as well.

"To eradicate poverty, a minimum income is needed otherwise poverty will not end." Like the Minimum Wages Act which stipulates minimum wages, every family should have a minimum income and the government cannot provide the entire income and that was why the scheme is called the "Minimum Income Support Scheme."

An amount of Rs 72,000 a year, a standard amount Rs 6,000 per month is proposed to be transferred to the account of beneficiaries if the Congress is voted to power in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

He said his party was aware of the challenges involved in implementing the scheme and added that "we will overcome these challenges."

"We will insist that every family should open an account in the name of the woman in the family and the money will be transferred to her account."

Poverty eradication should be accepted as an "aram (meaning dharma in Tamil), it is dharma, it is a moral duty of every government in the 21st century," he said.

To a question, he said,"don't compare Kisan Samman Scheme with this scheme and trivialise our scheme," he said and alleged the BJP rolled out the farmers plan "for elections."

Had the scheme been important for the BJP-led NDA, Chidambaram asked why it did not implement it in "full five budgets," and rolled it out at the fag end of its tenure. He indicated that the Congress manifesto is likely to be released on April 2.

On March 25, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Monday said 20 percent families in poorest of the poor category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as a minimum income.

Gandhi had touted the promise as a "groundbreaking" measure to end poverty.

The Congress president had said: "The time for change has come". Five crore families and 25 crore people will directly benefit from the scheme, he claimed, terming it is a "final assault" to eradicate poverty in the country.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 11:21 am

tags #Economy #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #P Chidambaram #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pakistan Attempted Attacks Similar to Balakot Air Strike but Failed: R ...

British MPs to Vote on Brexit Options as PM Theresa May Faces Pressure ...

Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 Review: This Can Run Circles Around M ...

From Divya Dutta to Alia Bhatt, Celebs Hail REEL Awards as 'One of the ...

Felt Like I Was Political Prisoner, Says Former Goldman Sachs Director ...

Chidambaram Defends Congress's Nyay Scheme, Asks Why Nobody Questioned ...

Baby Boom: Nine Maternity Ward Nurses Pregnant at Same Time in One Hos ...

Former Australian Bowler Bruce Yardley Dies Aged 71

IPL 2019 | Harrow v Eton to Ashwin v Buttler: A Brief History of Manka ...

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changi ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty tests 11,500 ahead ...

Jet Airways shares up 6% as airline set to add more flights in April

Strides Pharma rallies after Macquarie upgrades stock; expect EPS to t ...

This small-cap stock has jumped 110% in one year

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunacha ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Huawei P30 Pro vs Galaxy S10 Plus vs Pixel 3 XL vs iPhone XS: Clash of ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Arjun Mathur on starring in Bejoy Nambiar's anthology Flip, and playin ...

Alia Bhatt crosses 30 million followers on Insta, reminisces her Bolly ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.