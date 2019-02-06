App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 01:39 PM IST

In pics: Top revenue-generating monuments in India

Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma recently revealed the top revenue-generating monuments in the country between 2015 and 2018. How many have you visited?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In recent years, India has grown exponentially in the tourism industry. Tourism contributes nearly 9.4% of the country's GDP and supports 8% of its total employment. While sectors such as medical tourism have prospered in the recent past, India's rich cultural heritage continues to be a stronghold for the sector. Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma recently revealed the top revenue-generating monuments in the country between 2015 and 2018. How many have you visited?
1/11

In recent years, India has grown exponentially in the tourism industry. Tourism contributes nearly 9.4% of the country's GDP and supports 8% of its total employment. While sectors such as medical tourism have prospered in the recent past, India's rich cultural heritage continues to be a stronghold for the sector. Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma recently revealed the top revenue-generating monuments in the country between 2015 and 2018. How many have you visited?
Ajanta Caves | Aurangabad, Maharashtra (Image: Flickr/Danial Chitnis)
2/11

Ajanta Caves | Aurangabad, Maharashtra (Image: Flickr/Danial Chitnis)
Monuments in Khajuraho | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh (Image: Flickr/Paul Mannix)
3/11

Monuments in Khajuraho | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh (Image: Flickr/Paul Mannix)
Ellora Caves | Aurangabad, Maharashtra (Image: Flickr/Dan Lundberg)
4/11

Ellora Caves | Aurangabad, Maharashtra (Image: Flickr/Dan Lundberg)
Monuments in Mamallapuram | Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
5/11

Monuments in Mamallapuram | Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Sun Temple | Konark, Odisha (Image: PTI)
6/11

Sun Temple | Konark, Odisha (Image: PTI)
Humayun's Tomb | New Delhi (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
7/11

Humayun's Tomb | New Delhi (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Red Fort | New Delhi (Image: Flickr/Arian Zwegers)
8/11

Red Fort | New Delhi (Image: Flickr/Arian Zwegers)
Qutub Minar | New Delhi (Image: Reuters)
9/11

Qutub Minar | New Delhi (Image: Reuters)
Agra Fort | Agra, Uttar Pradesh (Image: Pexels/Umesh Baghel)
10/11

Agra Fort | Agra, Uttar Pradesh (Image: Pexels/Umesh Baghel)
Taj Mahal | Agra, Uttar Pradesh (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Taj Mahal | Agra, Uttar Pradesh (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 01:39 pm

