In pics: Top revenue-generating monuments in India

Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma recently revealed the top revenue-generating monuments in the country between 2015 and 2018. How many have you visited? Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 In recent years, India has grown exponentially in the tourism industry. Tourism contributes nearly 9.4% of the country's GDP and supports 8% of its total employment. While sectors such as medical tourism have prospered in the recent past, India's rich cultural heritage continues to be a stronghold for the sector. Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma recently revealed the top revenue-generating monuments in the country between 2015 and 2018. How many have you visited? (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 Ajanta Caves | Aurangabad, Maharashtra (Image: Flickr/Danial Chitnis) 3/11 Monuments in Khajuraho | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh (Image: Flickr/Paul Mannix) 4/11 Ellora Caves | Aurangabad, Maharashtra (Image: Flickr/Dan Lundberg) 5/11 Monuments in Mamallapuram | Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 6/11 Sun Temple | Konark, Odisha (Image: PTI) 7/11 Humayun's Tomb | New Delhi (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 8/11 Red Fort | New Delhi (Image: Flickr/Arian Zwegers) 9/11 Qutub Minar | New Delhi (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Agra Fort | Agra, Uttar Pradesh (Image: Pexels/Umesh Baghel) 11/11 Taj Mahal | Agra, Uttar Pradesh (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 6, 2019 01:39 pm