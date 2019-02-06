In pics: Top revenue-generating monuments in India

In recent years, India has grown exponentially in the tourism industry. Tourism contributes nearly 9.4% of the country's GDP and supports 8% of its total employment. While sectors such as medical tourism have prospered in the recent past, India's rich cultural heritage continues to be a stronghold for the sector. Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma recently revealed the top revenue-generating monuments in the country between 2015 and 2018. How many have you visited? (Image: Moneycontrol)