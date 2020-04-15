In Pics | These six Indian-Americans will help Donald Trump in reviving economy

They will be part of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups formed to revive the US economy. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 US President Donald Trump has roped in six Indian-American corporate leaders to help him revive the US economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: PTI) 2/7 Sundar Pichai | CEO of Google LLC | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Satya Nadella | CEO of Microsoft | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Arvind Krishna | CEO of IBM | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 Sanjay Mehrotra | CEO of Micron | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 Ann Mukherjee | Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard | Named in Manufacturing group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Forbes) 7/7 Ajay Banga | CEO of Mastercard | Named in Financial Services Group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 15, 2020 06:18 pm