App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | These six Indian-Americans will help Donald Trump in reviving economy

They will be part of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups formed to revive the US economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
US president Donald Trump has roped six Indian-American corporate leader to his Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups formed to revive the American economy. (Image: PTI)
1/7

US President Donald Trump has roped in six Indian-American corporate leaders to help him revive the US economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: PTI)

Sundar Pichai | CEO of Google LLC | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters)
2/7

Sundar Pichai | CEO of Google LLC | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters)

Satya Nadella | CEO of Microsoft | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters)
3/7

Satya Nadella | CEO of Microsoft | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters)

Arvind Krishna | CEO of IBM | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

Arvind Krishna | CEO of IBM | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters)

Sanjay Mehrotra | CEO of Micron | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

Sanjay Mehrotra | CEO of Micron | Named in Tech group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters)

Ann Mukherjee | Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard | Named in Manufacturing group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Forbes)
6/7

Ann Mukherjee | Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard | Named in Manufacturing group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Forbes)

Ajay Banga | CEO of Mastercard | Named in Financial Services Group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters)
7/7

Ajay Banga | CEO of Mastercard | Named in Financial Services Group of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #Slideshow #US economy #World News

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.