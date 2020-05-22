In pics | RBI cuts repo rates: See these high FD rates before banks cut them

On May 22, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced 40 basis points cut in repo rate to 4 percent. It is the rate at which the RBI lends funds to commercial banks. The move came in the wake of COVID-19-related relief measures. Banks all set to drop FD rates as the RBI has cut interest rates. Here are some banks with high FD rates compiled by BankBazaar.com. (Image: PTI)