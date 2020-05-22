App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | RBI cuts repo rates: See these high FD rates before banks cut them

The move came in the wake of COVID-19 related relief measure. Banks all set to drop FD rates as RBI cuts interest rates. (Disclaimer: For each year range, the maximum offered interest rate is considered; interest rate is for a normal fixed deposit amount below Rs. 1 crore. Only main entity of the merged banks are taken. Banks which merged with its main entity are removed from the table.)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On May 22, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced 40 basis points cut in repo rate to 4 percent. It is the rate at which the RBI lends funds to commercial banks. The move came in the wake of COVID-19-related relief measures. Banks all set to drop FD rates as the RBI has cut interest rates. Here are some banks with high FD rates compiled by BankBazaar.com. (Image: OTI)
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | 2 to 3 years: 7.5 percent | 3 to 5 years: 6.75 percent | Rates with effect from May 2, 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Suryoday Small Finance Bank | 2 to 3 years: 7.5 percent | 3 to 5 years: 9 percent | Rates with effect from May 1, 2020. (Image: suryodaybank.com)
Jana Small Finance Bank | 2 to 3 years: 8 percent | 3 to 5 years: 7.5 percent | Rates with effect from May 15, 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Fincare Small Finance Bank | 2 to 3 years: 8.5 percent | 3 to 5 years: 9 percent | Rates with effect from April 27, 2020. (Image: fincarebank.com)
AU Small Finance Bank | 2 to 3 years: 7.53 percent | 3 to 5 years: 7.25 percent | Rates with effect from April 15, 2020. (Image: Wikipedia)
RBL Bank | 2 to 3 years: 7.25 percent | 3 to 5 years: 7.5 percent | Rates with effect from May 16, 2020. (Image: PTI)
IDFC First Bank | 2 to 3 years: 7.25 percent | 3 to 5 years: 7.25 percent | Rates with effect from May 1, 2020. (Image: WIkipedia)
DCB Bank | 2 to 3 years: 7.35 percent | 3 to 5 years: 7.35 percent | Rates with effect from May 7, 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol)
IndusInd Bank | 2 to 3 years: 6.75 percent | 3 to 5 years: 6.75 percent | Rates with effect from March 24, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Yes Bank | 2 to 3 years: 7.25 percent | 3 to 5 years: 7 percent | Rates with effect from May 1, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on May 22, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #Economy #interest rates #moratorium #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das #Slideshow

