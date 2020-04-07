In pics | Lockdown saving lives, but ruining livelihoods in Africa

Here is the impact of the lockdown due to the coronavirus in Africa. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom Close related news Total SA invests Rs 3,707 cr in solar energy joint venture with Adani Green Betting on healthcare, good quality industrials: Navneet Munot, SBI MF Coronavirus pandemic | CATastrophe averted: Kerala HC allows cat owner to venture out during lockdown to get pet feed Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now! First Published on Apr 7, 2020 06:23 pm