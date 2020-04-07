App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Lockdown saving lives, but ruining livelihoods in Africa

Here is the impact of the lockdown due to the coronavirus in Africa.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a blog on the novel coronavirus outbreak's impact on Africa last month that 'social distancing' was not realistic for the most vulnerable, and the notion of working from home was only possible for few. "The very measures that are crucial to slowing the spread of the virus will have a direct cost on local economies," it said. (Image source: Reuters)

In a dark ground-floor room in Lagos, dressmaker Kemi Adepoju gazes at a pile of dresses she has made but which cannot be collected due to the lockdown in force to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Image source: Reuters)

The government of Lagos - Africa’s most populous country - has announced a repayment moratorium for government loans made to small businesses ranging from market traders to farmers, and has said it will offer similar relief to large companies (Image source: Reuters)

Close

Even South Africa, the continent's most developed economy, has not been able to promise a massive fiscal stimulus to cushion the coronavirus blow, with the economy already in recession and unemployment hovering around 30 percent. (Image source: Reuters)

related news

Kenyan police officers check vehicles at a roadblock to control traffic coming in to Nairobi during a partial lockdown as a measure to stem the COVID-19 outbreak (Image source: Reuters)

Men are seen walking at Al Moez street in al-Hussein and al-Azhar district as mosques are closed in old Islamic Cairo, as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo, Egypt (Image source: Reuters)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Africa #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Slideshow

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.