In Pics | India's FY21 GDP growth forecasts: A look at predictions by leading agencies

Goldman Sachs | The agency released a report on May 17 which projected real GDP to fall by 5 percent in fiscal year 2021. The report also said that the government’s stimulus package to revive the economy is unlikely to have any immediate impact on growth. According to Goldman Sachs, the aggregate discretionary component of fiscal support announced by the finance ministry, including Rs 1.7 lakh crore package announced March, stands at 1.3 percent of GDP ($2.7 lakh crore), “much smaller than the aggregate figure of 10 percent of GDP (Rs 20 lakh crore) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Reuters)