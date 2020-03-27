In Pics | From deferring EMIs to 75 bps rate cut, here are the key measures taken by RBI

Here are key takeaways from RBI’s press conference Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 On March 27, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a massive 75 basis points cut in repo rates as a measure to counter the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are key takeaways from RBI’s press conference. (Image: PTI) 2/9 Slashed repo rate by 75 basis points cut to 4.40 percent. (Image: PTI) 3/9 Reverse repo rate has been reduced by 90 basis points to 4.4 percent. (Image: Gettyimages) 4/9 Liquidity adjustment facility cut by 90 basis points to 4 percent. (Image: PTI) 5/9 Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for all banks cut by 100 basis points to 3 percent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL). (Image: PTI) 6/9 Three-month moratorium has been announced on payments of instalments of loans outstanding as of March 1 7/9 Banks are allowed to restructure the working capital cycle for companies without worrying about it to be classified as NPA. (Image: PTI) 8/9 All measures will result in total liquidity injection of Rs 3.74 lakh crore to system. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Priority is to undertake strong and purposeful action to protect domestic economy. First Published on Mar 27, 2020 03:55 pm