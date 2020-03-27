App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | From deferring EMIs to 75 bps rate cut, here are the key measures taken by RBI

Here are key takeaways from RBI’s press conference

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On March 27, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a massive 75 basis points cut in repo rates as a measure to counter the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are key takeaways from RBI’s press conference. (Image: PTI)
On March 27, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a massive 75 basis points cut in repo rates as a measure to counter the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are key takeaways from RBI's press conference. (Image: PTI)

Slashed repo rate by 75 basis points cut to 4.40 percent. (Image: PTI)
Slashed repo rate by 75 basis points cut to 4.40 percent. (Image: PTI)

Reverse repo rate has been reduced by 90 basis points to 4.4 percent. (Image: Gettyimages)
Reverse repo rate has been reduced by 90 basis points to 4.4 percent. (Image: Gettyimages)

Liquidity adjustment facility cut by 90 basis points to 4 percent. (Image: PTI)
Liquidity adjustment facility cut by 90 basis points to 4 percent. (Image: PTI)

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for all banks cut by 100 basis points to 3 percent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL). (Image: PTI)
Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for all banks cut by 100 basis points to 3 percent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL). (Image: PTI)

Three-month moratorium has been announced on payments of instalments of loans outstanding as of March 1
Three-month moratorium has been announced on payments of instalments of loans outstanding as of March 1

Banks are allowed to restructure the working capital cycle for companies without worrying about it to be classified as NPA. (Image: PTI)
Banks are allowed to restructure the working capital cycle for companies without worrying about it to be classified as NPA. (Image: PTI)

All measures will result in total liquidity injection of Rs 3.74 lakh crore to system. (Image: Reuters)
All measures will result in total liquidity injection of Rs 3.74 lakh crore to system. (Image: Reuters)

Priority is to undertake strong and purposeful action to protect domestic economy.
Priority is to undertake strong and purposeful action to protect domestic economy.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 03:55 pm

