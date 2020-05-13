App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | COVID-19 fight: Economy reboot underway with Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

The FM on May 13 announced the economic measures to ease the financial stress triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On May 13 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before. The package called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan involves 15 measure for various sectors. Here are the key announcement made by the Finance Minister. (Image: PTI)
1/8

On May 13, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before. The package called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan involves 15 measure for various sectors. Here are the key announcements made by the FM. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Representative image
2/8

The deadline for filing tax returns for FY20 would be extended to November 30, 2020 from July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

25 percent cut in tax deducted at source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of tax collected at source (TCS) for 2020-21. This will release liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
3/8

25 percent cut in tax deducted at source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of tax collected at source (TCS) for 2020-21. This will release liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

EPF support to employers and employees to continue for another three months (till the end of August), through Rs 2,500 crore fresh liquidity aid. (Image: Moneycontrol)
4/8

EPF support to employers and employees to continue for another three months (till the end of August), through Rs 2,500 crore fresh liquidity aid. (Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: News18 Creative)
5/8

FM's announcement for the MSME sector. (Image: News18 Creative)

Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs
6/8

Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs (Image: PTI)

Rs 90,000 crore liquidity injection into DISCOMs by PFC/REC. (Image: PTI)
7/8

Rs 90,000 crore liquidity injection into power discoms by PFC/REC. (Image: PTI)

COVID-19 to be considered as a "force majeure" event under RERA. (Image: Moneycontrol)
8/8

COVID-19 to be considered as a "force majeure" event under RERA. (Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on May 13, 2020 09:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #lockdown #Slideshow #stimulus package

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 13: FM Sitharaman announces slew of economic measures; BRICS provides India loan to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus wrap May 13: FM Sitharaman announces slew of economic measures; BRICS provides India loan to fight COVID-19

Scores stranded outside New Delhi railway station due to lack of public transport

Scores stranded outside New Delhi railway station due to lack of public transport

US says Chinese hackers likely targeting coronavirus researchers

US says Chinese hackers likely targeting coronavirus researchers

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.