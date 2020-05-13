In Pics | COVID-19 fight: Economy reboot underway with Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

The FM on May 13 announced the economic measures to ease the financial stress triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 On May 13, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before. The package called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan involves 15 measure for various sectors. Here are the key announcements made by the FM. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/8 The deadline for filing tax returns for FY20 would be extended to November 30, 2020 from July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 25 percent cut in tax deducted at source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of tax collected at source (TCS) for 2020-21. This will release liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/8 EPF support to employers and employees to continue for another three months (till the end of August), through Rs 2,500 crore fresh liquidity aid. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/8 FM's announcement for the MSME sector. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/8 Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs (Image: PTI) 7/8 Rs 90,000 crore liquidity injection into power discoms by PFC/REC. (Image: PTI) 8/8 COVID-19 to be considered as a "force majeure" event under RERA. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on May 13, 2020 09:21 pm