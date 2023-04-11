 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In numbers | The washout of Parliament's budget session

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

Parliament functioning in the budget session 2023 was marred by protests and counter-protests from both the opposition and treasury benches.

The current 17th Lok Sabha could be the shortest full term Lok Sabha since 1952, according to a report by PRS Legislative Research.

Indian Parliament’s budget session which ended on April 6 was marred by protests.

First, by the Opposition benches which were demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe against the Adani group after the port-to-power conglomerate's case shares collapsed in the aftermath of a short-sellers report.

And then from the treasury benches, which sought an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments about Indian democracy during a visit to the UK.

With both sides digging in, the budget was passed amid disruptions and precious little other legislative business could be taken up.