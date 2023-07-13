In line with achieving revenue targets in FY24: Revenue secretary

A tax buoyancy of more than 1.1 on a sustained basis would be difficult to achieve.

India is in line with achieving the gross tax collection target of Rs 33.6 lakh crore in FY24 with good credit growth, high forex reserves and range bound inflation, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said.

Malhotra said that the government is hopeful of achieving the gross tax collection target set out for FY24 despite concerns being raised that an impending growth slowdown may impact the government’s revenue position going ahead.

“We are more or less in line with the targets so far, and we are hopeful of achieving the same, although it is early days with just the first quarter being over,” Malhotra told Moneycontrol in an interview, adding that the economy is behaving well, good growth on the credit side, current account deficit under control, forex balances have shot up, and inflation being range bound.

The Union Budget this year targets a 10.4 percent growth in gross tax revenue in FY24 from Rs 30.4 lakh crore garnered in 2022-23.

However, he said that a tax buoyancy of more than 1.1 on a sustained basis would be difficult to achieve since the revenues can grow only in line with the growth of the economy, but any buoyancy more than 1 should be good.

Malhotra said while the government continuously monitors inflation and takes measures on excise as well as customs side to control it on need basis, right now, there is no move to change the excise duty on fuel, since the rates are already quite low with the central government administering two cuts one in November 2021 and another in May 2022.