    In India-UK trade deal, focus on what is acceptable to both countries: Piyush Goyal

    Piyush Goyal also said that student visas are never part of a free trade agreement (FTA).

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
    Piyush Goyal

    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that in the talks for the proposed free trade agreement between India and the UK, the focus is on what is acceptable to both countries and not allow sensitive issues to scuttle the discussions.

    He also said that student visas are never part of a free trade agreement (FTA).

    India has recently concluded the sixth round of talks with the UK and the next round will be held soon.

    Negotiations with the UK started on January 13 last year with an aim to boost bilateral trade and investments. The bilateral trade between the two countries increased to USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to USD 13.2 billion in 2020-21. India's exports stood at USD 10.5 billion in 2021-22, while imports were USD 7 billion.