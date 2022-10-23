In China’s likely overhaul of economic team, there are 4 names to watch out for

China’s Communist Party released the names of its most senior officials on Saturday, providing clues on who may be in line for top economic and finance posts in the government.

The new list of Central Committee members suggests that China’s top economic team could see its biggest shake up in more than a decade, as key officials like Premier Li Keqiang, economy czar Liu He, central bank Governor Yi Gang, and banking regulator Guo Shuqing exited the party’s leadership group, although that doesn’t guarantee they will lose their current government posts.

Here are some of the key people on the new Central Committee that analysts say could take on key economic roles.

He Lifeng

He, 67, is currently head of the nation’s powerful planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission. He is a close confidante of Xi and seen as the leading candidate to replace Liu He as economic czar. He retained his full membership of the Central Committee.

“He Lifeng could be a candidate to replace Liu He as a vice premier,” said Ding Shuang, chief economist for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Plc.

He Lifeng’s friendship with Xi goes back to the 1980s, when they were both local officials in the coastal province of Fujian. He regularly accompanies Xi on domestic trips and foreign missions, including the president’s first travel outside of China since the pandemic, when he visited central Asia this year.

He has a PhD in economics from Xiamen University, and at a young age moved into government as an economic consultant for a “special economic zone” used to test liberalizing reforms. He went on to work as a senior official in several large Chinese cities, mostly recently the northern city of Tianjin, where he relied on construction projects to boost growth. That earned him the nickname “big demolisher He,” according to media reports.

He was moved from local government to the NDRC after Xi came to power in 2012, becoming the agency’s top official five years later. He has overseen a series of massive domestic infrastructure projects as well as attempts to reform state-owned enterprises. He also heads a key government committee guiding China’s Belt and Road overseas infrastructure initiative.

In recent speeches He has argued that China’s economy has been too reliant on real estate, its financial system fuels excessive investment in speculative assets and that its manufacturing sector cannot meet consumer demand for high-value goods.

Yi Huiman

Yi, 57, who has been the head of China’s securities market watchdog since 2019, was promoted to full membership of the Central Committee. He is a veteran of China’s financial system and is seen as a contender to replace Guo Shuqing as banking regulator, or as the next governor of the People’s Bank of China.

“Yi Huiman seems to be the most likely candidate for PBOC governor, or at least he’s the candidate whose career trajectory most closely matches that of Yi Gang” and his predecessor, Zhou Xiaochuan, said Adam Wolfe, an emerging markets economist at Absolute Strategy Research Ltd. “But old rules of thumb may not be a great guide anymore.”

Under his reign at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Yi Huiman has pushed for reforms including the launch of a new Nasdaq-style board for high-tech listings in Shanghai, trials of the registration-based initial public offering system and greater access for foreign banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to take full ownership of their securities units in China.

Prior to that, Yi held various roles during a 34-year tenure at Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the nation’s largest lender by assets, and eventually became its chairman.

Yin Yong

Yin, 53, a former deputy governor at the PBOC who now serves as Beijing’s vice party chief, became a full member of the Central Committee. He is seen by some analysts as a possible candidate for PBOC governor, with his chances likely increasing after a current central bank deputy, Pan Gongsheng, previously seen as a contender for the top PBOC job, was left off the Central Committee list.

In Beijing Yin oversees local financial regulation and works closely with the city’s top official Cai Qi, a key ally of Xi. “Yin’s stint as vice Beijing mayor and later party boss has been strategic” for elevating him to a ministerial-level post such as central bank governor, said Hui Feng, co-author of “The Rise of the People’s Bank of China” and a senior lecturer at Griffith University.

Yin earned a doctorate in the application of engineering principles to financial markets at Beijing’s elite Tsinghua university, studying under the same academic advisor as Zhou Xiaochuan. Most of his career starting in the 1990s was spent progressing up the hierarchy of China’s foreign exchange reserve management agency, which is overseen by the PBOC.

Yin planned how to invest the country’s foreign exchange reserves to preserve their value during periods of overseas market turbulence, according to state media. He also worked as general manager in the Singapore office of China Investment Corp, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, according to an official biography.

Yin has a masters degree in public administration from Harvard University, according to state media, and has was praised by a senior official in Beijing for his “good political discipline” and loyalty to Xi. He has been vocal in support of Xi’s signature real-estate policy that “houses are for living in, not speculation.’

Liu Guiping

Liu, 66, was appointed an alternate member of the Communist Party’s central committee. Liu is also a former deputy governor of the PBOC and became a vice mayor of Tianjin in April in charge of several economic policy areas. The northern port city is one of the most debt-laden provincial-level regions in China.

Liu holds a PhD in economics from China’s Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. He spent most of his career in the banking system, first with the Agricultural Bank of China for as long as 35 years and then a stint as president of the China Construction Bank. He also worked briefly for China Investment Corp, and worked as a vice mayor in the southwestern city of Chongqing.