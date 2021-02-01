In Charts : Union Budget 2021 at a glance

Budget at a Glance presents broad aggregates of the budget for easy understanding. This shows receipts and expenditure as well as the Fiscal Deficit.

Fiscal Deficit is the difference between the Revenue Receipts plus Non-Debt Capital Receipts (NDCR) and the total expenditure. Fiscal Deficit is reflective of the total borrowing requirement of the Government.

Revenue Deficit refers to the excess of revenue expenditure over revenue receipts. Effective Revenue Deficit is the difference between Revenue Deficit and Grants for Creation of Capital Assets.

Budget 2021-22 reflects the firm commitment of the Government to boost economic growth by investing in infrastructure development. This is substantiated by an increase in capital expenditure by 34.5% (Rs 1,42,151 crore) over BE 2020-21.4.

In RE 2020-21, the total expenditure has been estimated at Rs 34,50,305 crore and is more than Provisional Actual (2019-20) by Rs 7,63,975 crore.

GDP for BE 2021-2022 has been projected at Rs 222.87 trillion assuming 14.4% growth over the estimated GDP of Rs 194.81 trillion for 2020-2021 (RE).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman targets FY22 fiscal deficit at 6.8%, expands budget to provide stimulus. For FY21, the revised fiscal deficit estimate now stands at 9.5 percent of GDP, from a budgeted estimate of 3.5 percent.

