 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

In Charts: Job situation remains grim for Indian women

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 07, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Government data shows female labour participation and unemployment rates are now much better than the pre-pandemic period. But these numbers hide some facts

Representative image

That the Indian job market is difficult to crack for women is nothing new. And neither is the fact that some gains are being made. But how rapid, or gradual, are these improvements?

Let us begin with unemployment.

According to the statistics ministry's Periodic Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate for urban females aged 15 years and above, as measured by the current weekly status, had fallen to 9.6 percent in the last quarter of 2022 from a pandemic-period peak of 21.1 percent in April-June 2020.