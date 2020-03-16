In Charts: February WPI at 2.26%, food items turn cheaper

The Indian wholesale price index (WPI) inflation eased to 2.26 percent in February, the lowest in the last 3 months, as compared to 3.1 percent in January.

In February, the rate of price rise for onion and potato too came down to 162.30 percent and 60.73 percent, respectively as against 293.37 percent and 87.84 percent in January 2020.

CARE rating expects wholesale inflation to average at around 1.5 percent to 2 percent for the fiscal as the recent crash in the global crude oil prices is likely to support the wholesale prices though some pressure could emanate from the elevated food prices.

The food index-based inflation containing food articles and food products was down to 7.31 percent from 10.12 percent in January 2020.