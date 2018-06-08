App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 07:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Important for India to address banking crisis to support investment, inclusive growth agenda: IMF

"Addressing the banking sector balance sheet issues and improving the performance of particular public sector banks is a very important issue for India to support investment and its inclusive growth agenda," IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at his bi-weekly news conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) today said addressing the ongoing crisis in the banking sector was important for India to support investment and inclusive growth agenda.

"Addressing the banking sector balance sheet issues and improving the performance of particular public sector banks is a very important issue for India to support investment and its inclusive growth agenda," IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at his bi-weekly news conference.

Responding to a question on India's banking crisis, he said the authorities have made progress in addressing the stock of non-performing assets and were taking further measures to deal with the flow problem.

"These steps include the recognition of these non-performing assets, the resolution framework under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It's in an early stage, but we think that's an encouraging development," Rice said.

He said it was a positive step as a more proactive approach was being taken to identify and closely monitor asset quality issues.

These needs to be complemented by further governance reforms in this area, especially regarding the public-sector banks to materially improve risk management and operations, he added.

"But we welcome the authority's intention to make public sector bank recapitalisation contingent on measures to strengthen governance and operations and encourage the accelerating implementation of the ongoing reforms," Rice said.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 07:40 am

tags #Economy #IMF #investment

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.