Import duty hikes aimed at containing CAD, not on earning extra revenues: FinMin official

The government's decision to hike import duties on 19 items is mainly aimed at containing a widening current account deficit (CAD) and arresting the rupee slide, and should not be seen as a revenue generating measure, a top Finance Ministry official said on September 27.

While the total value of imports of these 19 items in the year 2017-18 was about Rs 86,000 crore, the government will garner around Rs 3,000 crore, led by higher customs duty, the official said.

The Finance Ministry on September 26 announced import curbs on high-end consumer items including washing machines, air conditioner, footwear, diamonds, jet fuel as a part of its plan to get foreign funds flowing back to India and to reduce current account deficit (CAD) as it seeks to stabilise the domestic currency.

“When we did the exercise of looking at how many items are essential and how many are non-essential, we also looked at whether the capacity in India is available for that item...We have to look at every small measure to conserve the balance of payments. This is only one step in that direction,” the official added.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan had also said that the government will not be challenged by any other country when import duty on certain products are hiked.

While there was speculation that mobile phones and certain steel products will be a part of the non-essential import list, the final list did not include them.

When asked about another list of items that could attract import curbs, the official said he 'cannot make any prediction'.

While the industry believes that a 5 percent import duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) would put extra pressure on airline companies, the official said he doesn't agree with that view.

"India is not short of capacity for ATF. On the contrary, we are exporting a lot of petroleum products, including ATF. Total usage of ATF is Rs 30,000 crore and imports last year was worth Rs 1,100 crore…(which is) miniscule part of total cost,” the official explained.

The import curbs are part of the government’s five-point strategy to arrest the rupee’s slide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and officials Reserve Bank of India (RBI) among others two weeks ago to review the current economic scenario.

The measures included removal of withholding tax on masala bonds, relaxation for foreign portfolio investors, and curbs on non-essential imports, to contain the widening CAD, which has widened to 2.4 percent of the GDP in April-June and check the rupee's fall.