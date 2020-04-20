App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva says coronavirus crisis is worst since Great Depression

The fallout from the virus will mean that 170 countries will have negative economic growth this year, she told a videoconference press briefing for the Bulgarian media.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The crisis sparked by the spread of the novel coronavirus is the worst since the Great Depression, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #International Monetary Fund #Kristalina Georgieva #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.