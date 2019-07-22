'IMF, World Bank should consult developing economies' not RBI's official view

"This is not the official position of the Reserve Bank of India," an official said.
Clarifying that the RBI has not articulated any view on IMF and World Bank's decision-making process on developing economies, central bank officials on July 22 said that the comments made by RBI executive director Rabi Mishra were made in his personal capacity.
Mishra, at the conclusion of a three-day Kalinga Literary Festival on July 21, said "multilateral institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank should consult developing economies before taking decisions".
