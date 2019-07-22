App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

IMF, World Bank should consult developing economies before deciding on them: RBI official

Instead of imposing their decisions on member states, the IMF and the World Bank should consider the realities of the developing economies, he said while speaking at the conclusion of the three-day Kalinga Literary Festival here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank should consult developing economies before taking decisions on them, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Executive Director Rabi Mishra said.

Instead of imposing their decisions on member states, the IMF and the World Bank should consider the realities of the developing economies, he said while speaking at the conclusion of the three-day Kalinga Literary Festival here.

Mishra said the top-down approach hardly produces any result as countries such as China does not even attend the meetings of IMF.

Close

Decisions of the global financial institutions would be more inclusive if they adopt a bottom-up approach instead of just conveying the desires of the US and UK, he said.

The RBI official further said financial regulations in India insulated the economy from the global economic crisis in 2008.

On his recently published book 'Systemic Risk and Macroprudential Regulations', Mishra said coordinated approach in decision making is the key feature of a robust economy.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 08:08 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.