IMF warns Trump tariff, currency policy won't work

In unusually blunt language, the IMF warned that US President Donald Trump's policy moves are counterproductive, won't achieve the desired results, and will slow the global economy, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a blog titled 'Taming the Currency Hype.'
US tariffs on China will not fix the trade deficit, and neither will weakening the US dollar through interest rate cuts, International Monetary Fund economists said August 21.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:30 pm