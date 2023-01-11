 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

IMF sees India as 'bright spot' in global economy, says PM Modi; lauds country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

This is because of India's strong "macroeconomic fundamentals", Narendra Modi said while virtually addressing the inaugural function of the 7th edition of 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit' in Indore.

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees India as a "bright spot" in the global economy and according to the World Bank, India is in a better position to deal with the global headwinds than many other countries.

This is because of India's strong "macroeconomic fundamentals", Modi said while virtually addressing the inaugural function of the 7th edition of 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit' in Indore.

The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State'.

Modi said the optimism for India is driven by its strong democracy, young demography and political stability. Due to these, India is taking decisions that boost the ease of living and ease of doing business, he said.

"The IMF sees India as a bright spot in the global economy while the World Bank says India is in a better position to deal with global headwinds than many other countries," Modi said.

"When we talk about a developed India, it is not just our expression but it is the resolve of every Indian," he said.