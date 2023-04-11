 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

IMF cuts India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 bps to 5.9%

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

The multilateral agency also cut its GDP growth forecast for India for 2024-25 by 50 basis points to 6.3 percent

The IMF's latest growth forecast for India for the current fiscal is well below the RBI's 6.5 percent.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its GDP growth forecast for India for the financial year 2023-24 by 20 basis points to 5.9 percent.

The latest growth forecast by the multilateral agency is broadly in line with what private-sector economists expect and is significantly lower than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 6.5 percent.

On April 6, the RBI raised its growth forecast for the current year by 10 basis points in its first monetary policy review of FY24.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.