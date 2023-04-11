IMF cuts India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 bps to 5.9%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its GDP growth forecast for India for the financial year 2023-24 by 20 basis points to 5.9 percent.

The latest growth forecast by the multilateral agency is broadly in line with what private-sector economists expect and is significantly lower than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 6.5 percent.

On April 6, the RBI raised its growth forecast for the current year by 10 basis points in its first monetary policy review of FY24.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

