IMF cuts India's FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5% from 12.5%

The International Monetary Fund, on July 27, cut India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 9.5 percent for fiscal year 2021-22, from the previous forecast of 12.5 percent, citing the hit on economic activity and demand due to the deadly 'second wave' of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Growth prospects in India have been downgraded following the severe second COVID wave during March–May and expected slow recovery in confidence from that setback," the multilateral institution said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

The report said that steady recovery is not assured anywhere so long as segments of the population remain susceptible to the virus and its mutations. "Recovery has been set back severely in countries that experienced renewed waves— notably India," it said.

For fiscal year 2022-23, however, IMF expects economic growth of 8.5 per cent, larger than the 6.9 per cent it had projected in April.

IMF joins a host of global and domestic agencies which have cut India''s growth estimates for the current fiscal. Last month, S&P Global Ratings projected a 9.5 per cent GDP growth in the current fiscal and 7.8 per cent in 2022-23.

IMF and S&P’s projections for the current fiscal year are in-line with that of the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 9.5 percent, cut from 10.5 percent seen earlier.

The World Bank sees India’s GDP growth at 8.3 per cent for FY22, while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last week downgraded India''s economic growth forecast to 10 per cent from 11 per cent

In the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook report, the global economy is projected to grow 6 per cent in 2021 and 4.9 per cent in 2022. The 2021 global growth forecast is unchanged from the last forecast in April 2021 but with offsetting revisions, said IMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath.

"The global economic recovery continues, but with a widening gap between advanced economies and many emerging markets and developing economies. Our latest global growth forecast of 6 percent for 2021 is unchanged from the previous outlook, but the composition has changed," Gopinath said in a media briefing held alongside the release of the report.

Gopinath said IMF estimates the pandemic has reduced per capita incomes in advanced economies by 2.8 per cent, relative to pre-pandemic trends over 2020-2022, compared with an annual per capita loss of 6.3 per cent a year for emerging market and developing economies (excluding China).

"These revisions reflect important extent differences in pandemic developments as the delta variant takes over. Close to 40 percent of the population in advanced economies has been fully vaccinated, compared with 11 percent in emerging market economies, and a tiny fraction in low-income developing countries," she said.

"Faster-than expected vaccination rates and return to normalcy have led to upgrades, while lack of access to vaccines and renewed waves of COVID-19 cases in some countries, notably India, have led to downgrades," Gopinath added