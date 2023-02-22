 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMF chief hails India's work on CBDCs but warns of risks from new fintech

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 22, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

The comments by the multilateral agency's managing director come amid the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru.

IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva (Image: Reuters)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has hailed India's work on digital payment methods such as the Unified Payments Interface and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), saying it could hold lessons for other countries.

"Most IMF member countries are now actively evaluating central bank digital currencies that could bring substantial benefits, such as more resilient payments in disaster-prone countries and greater financial inclusion," Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, said in a statement on February 22.

"India has conducted an in-depth assessment of CBDCs, which could inform similar studies elsewhere, accelerating digital progress worldwide," she added.

In October 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published a concept note on CBDCs, which was followed by the launch of a pilot project for a wholesale CBDC on November 1 and a retail CBDC on December 1.