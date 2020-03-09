Coronavirus: Here's what Gita Gopinath has to say on the economic impact

With global policymakers in damage control mode after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has urged policymakers to implement "substantial targeted policies" in order to tide over the crisis.

In a blog post on March 9, Gopinath noted that the ongoing crisis sparked by the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) will have a significant economic fallout.

Noting that the human costs of the outbreak have risen at an "alarming rate", she said that the need of the hour is to keep people healthy and safe. To this end, countries need to increase their healthcare spending in order to boost their heath systems.

"The economic impact is already visible in the countries most affected by the outbreak. For example, in China, manufacturing and service sector activity declined dramatically in February. While the drop in manufacturing is comparable to the start of the global financial crisis, the decline in services appears larger this time—reflecting the large impact of social distancing," Gopinath said with respect to the visible impact of the outbreak on the global economy in general and the Chinese economy in particular.

She also pointed out the impact that the epidemic has had on both the demand and supply side-- supply shocks have surfaced as a result of business disruptions which lowered production, while reluctance on the part of consumers and businesses to spend has resulted in lowered demand, Gopinath said.

In such a scenario, Gopinath said that there is a need for policymakers "to implement substantial targeted fiscal, monetary, and financial market measures to help affected households and businesses."

This, she pointed out, could be done by providing assistance to affected businesses and households in the form of cash transfers, wage subsidies and tax relief.

"Governments could offer temporary and targeted credit guarantees for the near-term liquidity needs of these firms," she added.