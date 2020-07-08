App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

IMF calls for global fiscal reform after coronavirus crisis

For the first time ever, global public debt is seen rising to above 100 percent of combined GDP after governments responded to the health crisis, Furusawa said.

Reuters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is concerned about rising debt in both emerging and advanced economies due to coronavirus stimulus spending, and it will urge countries to tackle fiscal reform once the pandemic ends, its deputy managing director Mitsuhiro Furusawa said on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, global public debt is seen rising to above 100 percent of combined GDP after governments responded to the health crisis, Furusawa said.

"Once the economy gets back on track, (a) medium to long-term fiscal framework must be created to manage public finances accordingly," Furusawa told an online panel discussion organised by Columbia Business School's Center on Japanese Economy and Business.

Close

"That will be among the utmost priorities for our policy recommendations."

 
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #International Monetary Fund #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.