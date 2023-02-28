 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMD: India to witness above-normal temperatures from March-May

Meghna Mittal
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

"Except peninsular parts, all parts are likely to have above normal temperature," the Indian meteorological department said.

Central India is likely to face heat waves during March as well. Representative image. (Source: AFP)

India will experience above-normal temperatures during March-May over almost all parts of central India as a result of the anticyclone and global warming, with the El Nino impact likely at a later stage in the monsoon, the Indian meteorological department said in its forecast.

“Maximum temperature from March-May indicates above normal for northeast India, east and central India and some parts of northwest India. The monthly maximum temperatures for March 2023 are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except peninsular India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely. The minimum temperature also in north-west parts of India during March 2023 is expected to be above normal,” IMD scientist SC Bhan said in a briefing on February 28.

The enhanced probability of occurrence of a heatwave during the March to May season is likely over many regions of central and adjoining northwest India. A low probability for the occurrence of a heatwave over central India is likely during March 2023, IMD said in its forecast.

A heat wave is a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the hot weather season.