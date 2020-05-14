App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ILO warns Indian states on scrapping of workers' rights

The states, many of which are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi, say the changes are needed to kickstart the economy reeling under the impact of the shutdown.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The UN labour agency urged Indian states thinking of relaxing workers' rights to help industry survive the coronavirus to consult workers first as a union linked to India's ruling party said it would protest the planned moves.

Six states, including most populous Uttar Pradesh and the commercial hub of Gujarat, have said they plan to suspend some laws on wages and working hours to help industry recover from a seven-week lockdown.

"Certain states in India are moving towards relaxing labour laws with a view to revitalize the economy from the impact of COVID-19," the U.N.'s International Labour Organisation said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Close

"Such amendments should emanate from tripartite consultation involving the government, the workers' and the employers' organisations and be compliant with the international labour standards."

related news

The states, many of which are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi, say the changes are needed to kickstart the economy reeling under the impact of the shutdown.

"Economic growth and industrial activity have been hit hard by the lockdown because of the COVID-19 outbreak," a senior Gujarat government official told Reuters.

"The relaxations in labour laws are needed to attract new industries to Gujarat and to create employment opportunities.

In April, the government in Gujarat allowed factories to increase workers' shifts from eight to 12 hours.

There is also a proposal to increase the threshold of the number of workers employed for factories to need prior government permission for layoffs, retrenchment and closure, from 100 to 300.

But the proposals have angered trade unions, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, itself the ideological parent of Modi's ruling group.

"Many other states are readying to follow the trend. This is unheard in history and is rare even in most undemocratic countries," general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said in a statement, urging people to demonstrate on May 20.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #International Labour Organisation

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | What is 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme? Here's all you need to know

Explained | What is 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme? Here's all you need to know

Coronavirus | Here are some of the ways people are using internet during the lockdown

Coronavirus | Here are some of the ways people are using internet during the lockdown

Fresh announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM Modi

Fresh announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM Modi

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.