IL&FS gets only Rs 5.47 lakh from rights issue as large shareholders stay away

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) managed to garner only Rs 5.47 lakh from its rights issue, as against the proposed Rs 4,500 crore, as the company's large shareholders refrained from investing in it.

The rights issue concluded on October 19. IL&FS has informed the exchanges that its board has approved the return of subscription money received from retail shareholders who had submitted applications.

"Unless there is an immediate liquidity infusion by sale of assets, it is not viable to make further capital infusion," said a large institutional investor.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that the company will postpone a fresh call for funds to March 2019. The first step for IL&FS' new board will be to sell its core assets as soon as possible. Sources said the company's road assets will be the first to be put on the block.

Before the new board took over, it was widely anticipated that large shareholders will pump in close to Rs 3,000 crore into the debt-ridden infrastructure lender.

Debt crisis at IL&FS

The first signs of trouble in the IL&FS group emerged in June when it defaulted on inter-corporate deposits and commercial papers (borrowings) worth around Rs 450 crore.

Over the next three months, rating agencies downgraded its long-term credit ratings. IL&FS and its group entities have a total debt of Rs 91,000 crore on their books.

Among its group companies, IL&FS Financial Services also defaulted on interest payment on commercial papers four times in September.

Takeover of the board

NCLT approved the takeover of IL&FS' board by government nominees on October 1, saying mismanagement at the crisis-ridden financier makes it a fit case for superseding of the board under Article 241 of the Companies Act.

A new six-member board, led by veteran banker Uday Kotak, has taken charge of the company. The other members are former SEBI chief GN Vajpai, ICICI Bank Chairman GC Chaturvedi, Vineet Nayyar, and former bureaucrats Malini Shankar and Nand Kishore.