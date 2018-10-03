IL&FS crisis: Why LIC is India Inc’s man Friday

IL&FS has a new set of board members to look into the financial crisis at the infrastructure lending company. The board would look at the process of asset sales over the next few months to reduce its debt. However, an immediate loan from LIC cannot be ruled out especially since the life insurer had said that IL&FS will "not be allowed to fail".

LIC is no stranger to "shortage of fund" situations in investee companies. Be it through initial public offering (IPO), stake sale, qualified institutional placements or offer for sale, large institutions have sought LIC's assistance whenever they have faced a cash crunch.

At IL&FS too, a Rs 4,500 crore rights issue is pending for approval. LIC will be a key buyer of shares if the new board gives a go-ahead for the arrangement.

The new board of directors at IL&FS is expected to meet on October 4, to take stock of the financial situation at the lender. It will look to come up with solutions to handle the crisis. The first step will be to honour short-term payment obligations and the board may look at a combination of asset sales and fund raising from existing shareholders.

On October 1, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the takeover of IL&FS board by government nominees, saying mismanagement at the crisis-ridden financier makes it a fit case of supersession of the board under Article 241 of the Companies Act.

LIC and investment assets

With annual premium collection (new premium plus renewals) of Rs 3.18 lakh crore, LIC is not just an insurance company. It is a mega-institution.

In the banking sector, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank as institutions are considered "too big to fail". Although, such a classification is not there in insurance, LIC would undoubtedly be at the top of the list.

IL&FS has a cumulative debt of Rs 91,000 crore which it plans to reduce by selling multiple assets on a short-term basis.

A large investor in both equity and debt instruments, LIC's balance sheet size jumped by 10.4 percent to Rs 27.9 lakh crore as on March 31, 2018. The total investment assets stood at Rs 27.23 lakh crore, of which the life fund (traditional business) stood at Rs 20.79 lakh crore.

LIC holds 25.34 percent stake in IL&FS and is expected to hold internal meetings to discuss the course of action over the next few weeks. While the board would participate in the rights issue, the first action by it will be to identify assets that can be sold immediately.

Long history of investing in public institutions

LIC is called a "bailout agency" by the market, a tag which the insurer has repeatedly denied. Large divestments by the government in public sector enterprises have resulted in LIC picking up significant stake in various firms.

As part of a recent deal, LIC will hold 51 percent stake in state-run IDBI Bank. The bank which has a high level of bad loans has been looking to hive off its non-core assets, which will now be the responsibility of LIC.

IDBI Bank reported a wider net loss of Rs 2,409.90 crore for the first quarter ending June 2018. The loss widened from Rs 853 crore registered in the same quarter a year ago, due to a jump in non-performing assets (NPAs) and provisions.

As a percentage of total loans, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio worsened to 30.78 percent from 27.95 percent in the March quarter. Similarly, the net NPA ratio also increased to 18.76 percent from 16.69 percent in the previous quarter.

This is not the first time when LIC has come forward to rescue a company by investing into their public share issues through multiple instruments.

In 2014, State Bank of India brought a mega OFS, where LIC contributed a "substantial" share of the Rs 7,300 crore that the bank received.

In August 2015, it bought 86 percent of the shares on offer in state-run Indian Oil Corporation.

Similarly in 2017, LIC had invested about Rs 4,300 crore in the offer-for-sale by NTPC, gathering almost 50 percent of the stake sale.

State-owned company IPOs have received heavy support from LIC, be it the Rs 4,200 crore Hindustan Aeronautics IPO where the insurer brought about 69 percent stake or the New India Assurance IPO where again LIC bid for almost 70 percent of the issue.

Equity holding caps

According to IRDAI Investment norms, no insurer can hold more than 15 percent in one single entity. However, LIC has been given an exception in some cases. These are companies which the insurance giant has labelled as "legacy" investments and have been given additional time to bring down their stake to below 15 percent.

The LIC Act allows the life insurer to hold 30 percent in one company. If LIC subscribes to the IL&FS rights issue, its stake in the company will increase. Considering this is an exceptional circumstance, it is likely that the insurer will be required to inform the regulator of the stake hike and the roadmap to bring it down.