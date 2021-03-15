IIT Madras sets up Institute Advisory Board with Prem Watsa, Kris Gopalakrishnan as members

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has established an ‘Institute Advisory Board’ (IAB) with industry and academia members.

This board will provide guidance to the Institute on the best global practices followed by renowned international institutions. The IAB members comprise individuals from various fields including business, academia and philanthropy.

The 10 external members of the IAB include Fairfax Financial Holdings' Prem Watsa, Kris Gopalakrishnan, MIT's School of Engineering dean Anantha Chandrakasan, Murugappa Group chairman MM Murugappan and CAMS India founder V Shankar, among others.

The institute said in a statement that the IAB will also help develop plans that will enable IIT Madras to implement its action plan under the ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) project of the Government of India.

A key aspect of the IoE initiative is that public institutions selected for this recognition will be provided a financial assistance of up to Rs 1,000 crore, over a period of five years to become on part with the best institutes at global level.

Among the key goals of the IAB will be to help devise strategies to implement global best practices that enable acceleration of research programmes, establishment and growth of world-class research centres, encouragement of innovation and entrepreneurship, and recruitment of top faculty members and students from across the world, among others.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras said, "The members of the IAB bring with them a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge related to the nurturing of world-class universities. They share our dream that IIT Madras should grow and become one of the leading technical universities in the world, and are committed to doing everything they can to make this a reality."

The IAB will also help IIT Madras to raise an endowment of Rs 2,000 crore and help connect faculty and students with international researchers.