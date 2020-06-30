IIT Madras launches online BSc programme

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has launched an online Bachelors of Science (BSc) programme in Programming and Data Science that has the flexibility to be a degree course as well as a diploma course.

Here, there are three levels in the online degree programme and to get a BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science from IIT Madras, a learner has to successfully complete all three levels.

The full fees for the course (Degree) would be Rs 2.42 lakh. If a student chosen to go for a diploma, the fee would be Rs 1.1 lakh.

At the degree level, there will be 11 courses with 12 weeks of coursework for each of them. The completion time could be between three to six years depending on the pace and performance of the candidate.

There is also the flexibility to exit at any level. Depending on the courses completed, the learner can receive Foundational Certificate from Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras, Diploma(s) from IIT Madras or an IIT Madras Degree.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said online degrees like this would enable India to encourage students to stay back in the country for higher education.

“Almost Rs 1 lakh crore goes out of the country for education abroad each year for about 7,50,000 students. We are hoping that amidst the pandemic, we will be able to atleast motivate 100,000 students to choose their own country as their higher education destination this year through innovative online degree programmes like this,” he added.

There will be three types of assessments for each course, online weekly assignments, monthly in-person invigilated quizzes and an in-person invigilated end term exam.

A 12-week course will have at least one assignment every week. Each assignment has to be submitted online within the specified due date. From the 12 weekly assignment scores for a course, a learner’s best eight scores will be considered to calculate the Average Assignment Score.

Each quiz will be conducted in a single session and will consist of sections of 45 minutes duration for every course chosen. It is mandatory to appear for at least one out of the three quizzes to be eligible to write the end term exam. There will be three quizzes for each course, one each at the end of Weeks 4, 7 and 10. Every quiz will be based on content covered up to that point in the course. These quizzes have to be attempted in person, in the specified exam city.

At the end of a term, there will be an end term exam of three hours duration for each course. To be eligible to write the End Term Exam, a learner’s average assignment score should be minimum 40 out of 100 and they they should have appeared for at least one out of the three quizzes. If the Average Assignment Score for a course is less than 40, the learner will not be eligible to write the end term exam for that course.

IIT Madras is limiting the maximum number of applications to 2,50,000. Hence, the institute will close receipt of applications on September 15, 2020 or once we receive 2,50,000 applications, whichever occurs first. The foundation level batch will begin on January 4, 2021.

Students who have given their Class XII examinations this year will be eligible to apply for this programme as an exception in 2020. But, these students will be allowed to join the Foundational Level only after joining a Bachelor's programme in a college.

Further, any Bachelor's degree graduate can apply for this programme. A qualifier examination will be conducted for entry in November 2020.