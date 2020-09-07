172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|iit-madras-internships-day-1-ends-with-152-offers-from-20-companies-microsoft-leads-5808131.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIT Madras internships: Day 1 ends with 152 offers from 20 companies; Microsoft leads

Microsoft made the highest number of 21 offers during the internship drive during the internship process

Moneycontrol News
IT Hiring vacancy
IT Hiring vacancy

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted the day one of its fully-online campus internship drive with 20 companies making 152 offers.

The last year’s figure was 147 offers made on the first day. The total number of internships offers made during the last academic year (2019-2020) was 554. Students get paid a stipend during their internship.

This year also saw two international profiles for internships, Rubrik’s Software Development, based in the United States and Jane Street’s Quantitative Researcher, Hong Kong.

Close

NV Ravi Kumar, professor and advisor (internship), IIT Madras, said the institute had requested companies to be flexible considering that several students were in remote and far-flung locations where internet connectivity may not be as good as in urban locations.

related news

Microsoft India gave out the maximum number of offers of 21 offers during day one. Other top recruiters that offered internships include Google, Jane Street and Rubrik. Most of the companies utilised their organisation’s indigenous/outsourced platforms for conducting the interviews.

 

Kunal Gupta, Sourabh Thakur, and Omkar Thombre, the students’ heads of the internship team, IIT Madras, said that though this internship process took months of planning, the institute was able to add new companies as well.

The Internship Student Team coordinated the entire process in collaboration with the Placement Team of IIT Madras. This team coordinated with the students through various social media platforms and set up clear communications on how the internship process will be held this year.

Internships are mandatory for B.Tech. and M.Tech. courses besides Dual Degree students as part of their academic curriculum.

 
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Economy #education #HR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.