IIT Madras bags 30% more job offers at end of Day 3 placements

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students got 30 percent more job offers from a year ago in the first phase of placements this year. During the first three days, 133 companies made 680 offers to IIT Madras students.

Combined with Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) of 136, the total offers stand at 816 at the end of December 3. The institute said there was a 25 percent increase in the number of companies during December 1-3. Here, 20 startups made 78 offers at the end of Day 3.

During the 2017-18 academic year, 106 companies made 526 offers (643 including PPOs) at the end of the third day of placements.

Manu Santhanam, Advisor (Placements), IIT Madras, said, “We have had a great start to this year’s placements. We hope the strong trend continues over the next four days as well. ”

Out of the 680 offers, more than 90 were for data science, data analytics, indicating a strong growth in this sector. Among companies, Mircon Technology and Intel Technology India made 26 offers each. Microsoft made 25 offers while Citibank made 22 offers and Qualcomm 21 offers.

At the end of Day 3, IIT Madras recorded 13 international job offers. Of these, 4 offers came from Microsoft for the US.

Among the job profiles, analytics, consulting and finance Sectors accounted for 33 percent of the total offers. The Information Technology (IT) sector account for 29 percent which reflects a major rise in hiring by the companies recruiting computer science majors. The FMCG sector accounted for less than 1 percent, a trend in keeping with the last year.

Postgraduate placements

As compared to 2017-18, which saw 307 post-graduate students (including Masters’ and PhD) placed by the end of the third day, the current placement session has recorded 374 post-graduate students getting placed until December 3.

IIT Roorkee

At IIT Roorkee, there were 94 companies that visited the campus from December 1 to 3. During this period, the students got 569 offers compared to 491 offers in the same period last year. In three days, students got 12 international offers.

Among the companies, OYO Rooms offered the maximum of 22 offers. The other companies that hired from the campus include Deloitte, Futures First, MagicPin, Quantile, Samsung Noida, Swiggy, Veritas, Zomato among others.