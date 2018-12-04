App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIT Madras bags 30% more job offers at end of Day 3 placements

During the first three days of the placement, students got 680 jobs at IIT Madras, compared to 526 last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students got 30 percent more job offers from a year ago in the first phase of placements this year. During the first three days, 133 companies made 680 offers to IIT Madras students.

Combined with Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) of 136, the total offers stand at 816 at the end of December 3. The institute said there was a 25 percent increase in the number of companies during December 1-3. Here, 20 startups made 78 offers at the end of Day 3.

During the 2017-18 academic year, 106 companies made 526 offers (643 including PPOs) at the end of the third day of placements.

Manu Santhanam, Advisor (Placements), IIT Madras, said, “We have had a great start to this year’s placements. We hope the strong trend continues over the next four days as well. ”

related news

Out of the 680 offers, more than 90 were for data science, data analytics, indicating a strong growth in this sector. Among companies, Mircon Technology and Intel Technology India made 26 offers each. Microsoft made 25 offers while Citibank made 22 offers and Qualcomm 21 offers.

At the end of Day 3, IIT Madras recorded 13 international job offers. Of these, 4 offers came from Microsoft for the US.

Among the job profiles, analytics, consulting and finance Sectors accounted for 33 percent of the total offers. The Information Technology (IT) sector account for 29 percent which reflects a major rise in hiring by the companies recruiting computer science majors. The FMCG sector accounted for less than 1 percent, a trend in keeping with the last year.

Postgraduate placements

As compared to 2017-18, which saw 307 post-graduate students (including Masters’ and PhD) placed by the end of the third day, the current placement session has recorded 374 post-graduate students getting placed until December 3.

IIT Roorkee

At IIT Roorkee, there were 94 companies that visited the campus from December 1 to 3. During this period, the students got 569 offers compared to 491 offers in the same period last year. In three days, students got 12 international offers.

Among the companies, OYO Rooms offered the maximum of 22 offers. The other companies that hired from the campus include Deloitte, Futures First, MagicPin, Quantile, Samsung Noida, Swiggy, Veritas, Zomato among others.
First Published on Dec 4, 2018 07:59 pm

tags #Economy #HR

most popular

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.