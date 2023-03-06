 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

IIT-M launches online BS programme, aligned with India Semiconductor Mission

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

The key objective of the programme, aligned with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), is to meet the significant and growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in the country. It is open to all students, irrespective of age and they should have studied Mathematics and Physics in their Class 12 or equivalent.

9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati | Location: Assam | 2018 Rank: 12 (Image: Wiki Commons)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched a four-year online Bachelor of Science in Electronic Systems programme of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras.

The key objective of the programme, aligned with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), is to meet the significant and growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in the country. It is open to all students, irrespective of age and they should have studied Mathematics and Physics in their Class 12 or equivalent.

The programme has multiple exit options and the students may opt for a Foundational Level Certificate, Diploma or the BS degree. The ISM is to make the country a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

”This is the second online BS programme from IIT Madras following the BS Degree in Data Science and Applications, which has more than 17,000 students studying currently,” an IIT-M press release here said.