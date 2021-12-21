MARKET NEWS

IIT Bombay placements: Record 1,382 jobs accepted in first phase, 12 bag Rs 1-cr plus annual salary

According to IIT-B, the number of international offers above Rs 1 crore were seven and domestic offers above Rs 1 crore were five.

Prashant K Nanda
December 21, 2021 / 07:38 PM IST
3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay | Mumbai, Maharashtra | 2018 Rank: 2 (Image: IIT Bombay/Website)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has bagged a record 1,382 jobs including 45 international offers in the first phase of the ongoing campus placement season.

At least 12 students have bagged an annual salary of over Rs 1 crore each in the first 18 days of the campus placements.

“This is an all-time high record of number of offers in Phase-I of Placements at IIT Bombay,” said the elite tech and engineering school.

As the first phase of the campus hiring season ended on December 18, IIT Bombay said it accepted 1,382 jobs from 315 companies, out of a total 1,723 job offers that were made. This compares with 973 jobs in 2020 and 1,172 in 2019.

This year, IIT-B students got 248 pre-placement- offers (PPOs) as against 182 last year. The job offers accepted is inclusive of the PPOs.

"The highest number of offers was rolled out by the Engineering & Technology sector, ascertaining the technical proficiency of IIT Bombay students,” IIT-B said, adding that it also received offers from two PSUs in the first phase of hiring, and more PSUs are expected to recruit during Phase-II of the campus placements.

According to IIT-B, the number of international offers above Rs 1 crore were seven and domestic offers above Rs 1 crore were five. “The highest domestic package has been Rs 1.68 crore per annum, and the highest international cost to company (CTC) was $2.87 lakh (approximately Rs 2.16 crore) per annum,” it added.

Overall, the average CTC this year was pegged at Rs 25 lakh per annum at IIT-B. Among sectors, the average CTC was Rs 28.4 lakh per annum offered by financial firms, Rs 27.05 lakh per annum offered by IT and software firms, and Rs 25.12 lakh per annum offered for the R&D sector roles. Similarly, engineering and technology firms made an annual average package of Rs 21.54 lakh to IIT Bombay students, and consulting firms made an annual average pay out of Rs 18.02 lakh.

Talking about international offers, IIT-B said “we have received a total of 45 international offers from different countries like USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Taiwan”. It said the placement office also focused on connecting with growing start-ups and industry with diverse roles to tackle the market slowdown.

IIT-B did not name the firms, which have made large number of offers or who paid significant salary packages this year.

IIT Delhi has already said that its students have bagged more than 1,250 jobs in the first two weeks of campus placement this year, with average compensation going up by at least 20 percent. Core sector and IT sector contributed 62 percent of the offers made at the Delhi campus, where the first phase of placements will conclude by the end of December. Microsoft, EXL Analytics, Graviton Research Capital LLP, HCL Technologies and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited were the top five recruiters so far at IIT-D, Moneycontrol reported on December 16.
first published: Dec 21, 2021 07:02 pm

