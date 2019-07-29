IIT Bombay constitutes committee on human-animal conflict

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has constituted a committee to look into the human versus animal conflict issue on campus. This comes on the back of a viral video of a cow walking into a classroom.

The institute in a statement said the members have been discussing the matter. However, it did not authenticate the viral video.

Also read: Did a cow walk into an IIT Bombay classroom?

IIT Bombay said it will consult the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), non-governmental organisations and animal experts before taking any conclusive steps.

"The BMC has removed only 2 bulls from outside the gate. Our staff and security are alert and doing their best. The Institute will take the best possible measures to mitigate any conflict," said IIT Bombay.

Being part of a 550-acre land in Powai region, IIT Bombay has a vast variety of flora and also fauna. Apart from cows, peacocks, and a few birds, monkeys are also found in abundance in the campus. There have also been sightings of a crocodile and leopard in the campus in the past. There is an artificial lake inside the campus and the abundance of greenery attracts wild animals.