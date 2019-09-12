App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIP on the mend, grows 4.3% in July

The manufacturing sector grew 0.6 percent in April-June 2019 from 12.1 percent in the same quarter last year, and 3.1 percent in January-March, reflecting decelerating production activity in India's factory floors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's industrial output grew 4.3 percent month-on-month (MoM) in July, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on September 12.

Industrial production grew at 2.0 percent in June.

Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country's business landscape.

Manufacturing output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, grew 4.2 percent in July, against 1.2 percent growth in June.

The manufacturing sector grew 0.6 percent in April-June 2019 from 12.1 percent in the same quarter last year, and 3.1 percent in January-March.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent in April-June 2019, official data released on August 30 showed, buffeted by weak household spending and muted corporate investment. GDP growth was 8 percent in the same quarter of 2018-19.

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) contracted in March 2019, the first time in 21 months. This shows declining momentum of both investment and consumption. Even core industries productions of steel, electricity, coal and cement are falling or have been stagnant in recent quarters.

All sectors seem to have been hit hard by subdued demand. The auto sector is in the midst of one of its worst crisis. Passenger vehicle sales in the country declined by 17.07 percent, 20.55 percent, 17.54 percent and 31 per cent respectively in the months of April, May, June and July.

The national income data have reinforced deceleration signs that were emanating from a slew of shop-end data, such as car and consumer goods sales, often seen as proxy indicators to gauge trends in household spending.

Earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund cut India's gross domestic product growth forecast for 2019-20 by 20 basis points to 7.3 percent, following similar action by the Asian Development Bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 05:51 pm

tags #economic slowdown #IIP #Industrial production

