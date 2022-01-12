MARKET NEWS

IIP growth slows down to nine-month low of 1.4% in November 2021

The growth in industrial output in November 2021 is below the consensus estimate. According to a Reuters poll, IIP growth was seen at 3.0 percent.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

India's industrial growth, based on the Index of Industrial Production, slowed down to 1.4 percent in November 2021 from 4.0 percent the previous month.

At 1.4 percent, the growth in industrial output in November 2021 is below the consensus estimate. According to a Reuters poll, IIP growth was seen at 3.0 percent.

After several months of high growth thanks to a low base, IIP growth for November 2021 is the lowest in nine months, data released on January 12 by the National Statistical Office showed.

In November 2021, output of all three sectors - manufacturing, mining, and electricity - grew at a slower pace on a year-on-year basis. Growth in mining output more than halved to 5.0 percent, while manufacturing output rose by a mere 0.9 percent.

In October 2021, production of the mining sector had increased 11.5 percent while that of manufacturing had risen 3.1 percent.

As per the use-based classification, all six categories saw a deterioration in their performance in November 2021. Production of primary goods rose 3.5 percent year-on-year, down from 9.0 percent in October 2021, while that of intermediate and infrastructure goods increased 2.5 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

In October 2021, output of intermediate goods had risen 3.8 percent year-on-year. Infrastructure goods production had risen 6.6 percent.

The two categories of goods which fared the worst were capital goods and consumer durables. While capital goods production contracted 3.7 percent year-on-year in November 2021, output of consumer durables fell 5.6 percent.

"The slowdown in growth of infrastructure goods owes to the heavy rainfall in Southern India. Discouragingly, capital goods and consumer durables contracted in November 2021 even on a low base, suggesting that the sentiment towards big ticket consumption as well as investment activity remains fragile," ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IIP #industry
first published: Jan 12, 2022 05:44 pm

