English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    IIP growth falls to 10-month low of 0.4% in December 2021

    For April-December 2021, industrial output has clocked a growth of 15.2 percent as against a contraction of 13.3 percent in April-December 2020.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
    Source: AP

    Source: AP

    India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slumped to 0.4 percent in December 2021 from 1.3 percent the previous month, data released on February 11 by the National Statistical Office showed.

    At 0.4 percent, IIP growth in the last month of 2021 is the slowest in 10 months.

    The slowdown in industrial growth is not unexpected. Data released last month showed India's eight core sectors expanded by just 3.8 percent year-on-year in December 2021 as against 3.4 percent in November 2021. With the eight core industries together accounting for 40.3 percent of the total weight of the IIP, industrial growth was seen falling in December 2021.

    The manufacturing sector, which makes up over three-fourths of the IIP, contracted by 0.1 percent year-on-year in December 2021. This is the first such contraction of the sector since February 2021.

    In November 2021, manufacturing output had increased by a mere 0.8 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    As per the use-based classification, three of the six goods - capital, consumer durables, and consumer non-durables - saw their output shrink in December 2021. The production of the remaining three - namely primary, intermediary, and infrastructure goods - witnessed minor increases.
    DECEMBER 2021NOVEMBER 2021DECEMBER 2020
    IIP growth0.4%1.3%2.2%
        Mining2.6%4.9%-3.0%
        Manufacturing-0.1%0.8%2.7%
        Electricity2.8%2.1%5.1%
    USE-BASED CLASSIFICATION
    Primary goods2.8%3.5%0.4%
    Capital goods-4.6%-2.0%2.2%
    Intermediate goods0.3%2.4%2.3%
    Infrastructure/construction goods1.7%3.1%3.1%
    Consumer durables-2.7%-5.4%6.5%
    Consumer non-durables-0.6%0.5%1.9%

    "The contraction in capital goods, consumer durables, and consumer non-durables, along with a feeble growth in the remaining categories ranging from 0.3 percent to 2.8 percent in December 2021, add heft to the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision to remain growth supportive in light of the incomplete recovery," Aditi Nayar, ICRA's chief economist, said.

    On February 10, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta said the MPC had voted to leave the repo rate unchanged at 4.00 percent and had retained its accommodative stance. The committee noted in its statement that recovery in domestic economic activity is yet to be broad-based.

    For April-December 2021, industrial output has clocked a growth of 15.2 percent as against a contraction of 13.3 percent in April-December 2020.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IIP #industrial growth
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 05:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.