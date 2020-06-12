App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIP for April, CPI for May not released by government

Only the index numbers for industrial production for the month of April have been released.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The IIP growth numbers for the month of April and the Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) for May have not been released by the government.

Only the index numbers for industrial production for the month of April have been released.

"In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nation-wide lockdown by the Government to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March, 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the month of April, 2020, where a number of responding units have reported NIL production," the Centre said in a release on june 12.

Close

It added that it is, therefore, not appropriate to compare the IIP of April with earlier months.

related news

(This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

JCB India lays off 400 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

JCB India lays off 400 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt, says its 'no testing is equal to no corona' policy a criminal act

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt, says its 'no testing is equal to no corona' policy a criminal act

Doubling time of coronavirus cases in India improves to 17.4 days: Health Ministry

Doubling time of coronavirus cases in India improves to 17.4 days: Health Ministry

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.