IIP for April, CPI for May not released by government

The IIP growth numbers for the month of April and the Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) for May have not been released by the government.

Only the index numbers for industrial production for the month of April have been released.

"In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nation-wide lockdown by the Government to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March, 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the month of April, 2020, where a number of responding units have reported NIL production," the Centre said in a release on june 12.

It added that it is, therefore, not appropriate to compare the IIP of April with earlier months.